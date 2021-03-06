Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 285.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 592,459 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in HP by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,296 shares of company stock worth $7,865,431. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

