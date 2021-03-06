Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,239,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $465.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.86 and a 200 day moving average of $455.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.