Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $3,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,436,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $307.03 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

