Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after buying an additional 221,533 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

