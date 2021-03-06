Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,275 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

