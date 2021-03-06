Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

