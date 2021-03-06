Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.56. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $175.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

