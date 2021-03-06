Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,932,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 472,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $31.29.

