Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 127,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 36,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 465,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $99,926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,981,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $207.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

