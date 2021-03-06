Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

