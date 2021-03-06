Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

