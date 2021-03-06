Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

