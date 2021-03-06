Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.15. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

