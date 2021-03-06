Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $270.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.06 and a 200-day moving average of $266.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

