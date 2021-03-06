Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $227.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.