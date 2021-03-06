Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 57,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,654.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 222,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after acquiring an additional 209,414 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS opened at $327.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.93 and a 200 day moving average of $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

