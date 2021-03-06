Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JLL shares. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of JLL opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $186.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

