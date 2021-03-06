Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,684 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after buying an additional 3,609,037 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $153,804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after buying an additional 1,643,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

Shares of ALLY opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $44.22.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.