Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 29,269 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.60% of Bio-Techne worth $73,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,823 shares of company stock worth $12,075,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $356.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.79.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.27.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

