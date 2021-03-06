Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 86,940 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 8.39% of Quanex Building Products worth $61,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $210,073.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,321.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,314.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,444. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX opened at $25.04 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $833.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

