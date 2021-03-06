Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.55% of Fox Factory worth $68,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,174,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,981,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 51.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 153,031 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Fox Factory stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

