Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 413,300 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 413,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.75% of A. O. Smith worth $66,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in A. O. Smith by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $910,074. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

