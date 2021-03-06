Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,903,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.75% of Hostess Brands worth $71,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after buying an additional 390,163 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,698,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 881,049 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,829,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,326,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

