Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244,634 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.08% of ITT worth $71,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

ITT stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

