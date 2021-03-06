Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,448 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.07% of APi Group worth $63,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 123,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE:APG opened at $19.61 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

