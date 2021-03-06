Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,469 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Restaurant Brands International worth $62,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $62.47 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,707 shares of company stock valued at $31,294,102. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.