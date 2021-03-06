Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,999 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Seagen worth $68,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 48.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,451 shares of company stock worth $28,953,398 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.