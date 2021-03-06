Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 135.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.48% of Waters worth $73,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $266.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.59. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.