Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $61.50 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.39% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $61,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

