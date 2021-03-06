Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $61.52 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62,187 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.74% of Sensata Technologies worth $61,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 508,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ST shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

