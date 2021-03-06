Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $62.82 Million Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,270,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $62,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

