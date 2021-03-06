Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $63.45 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Weyerhaeuser worth $63,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.76 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.