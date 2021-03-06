Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $63.82 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.79% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $63,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 311,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 84,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 759,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 294,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

