Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $64.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.26% of Vertex worth $64,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VERX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,656,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vertex by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VERX stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $39.71.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
