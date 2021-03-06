Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $64.69 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804,615 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $64,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

