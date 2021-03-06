Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $67.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 121.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.04% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $67,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 514,461 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,327,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,456,000 after buying an additional 378,129 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after buying an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,595,000 after buying an additional 1,237,340 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.97 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

