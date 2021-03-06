Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $68.37 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.57% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $68,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 275,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $85.76 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.