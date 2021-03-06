Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $69.31 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of FMC worth $69,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.