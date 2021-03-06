Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $70.75 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 249,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.44% of PerkinElmer worth $70,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,054,522,000 after buying an additional 232,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

