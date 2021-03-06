Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $72.45 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.61% of Maximus worth $72,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,162 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Maximus by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $84.47 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $84.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

