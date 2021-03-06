Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $73.77 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.38% of CoreSite Realty worth $73,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,776. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average is $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

