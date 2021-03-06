Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $74.01 Million Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 7.57% of Douglas Dynamics worth $74,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In related news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

