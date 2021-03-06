Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $74.75 Million Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.95% of Zai Lab worth $74,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $137.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

