Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,787 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.60% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $65,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRTX opened at $190.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.03. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.