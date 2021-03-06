Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,917 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.12% of Korn Ferry worth $73,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE:KFY opened at $61.37 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,651 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,256. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

