Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $62,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,060.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,182.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,096.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

