Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.72% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $68,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

