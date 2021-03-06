Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,395,020 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Barrick Gold worth $63,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

