Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 208,156 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 151.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.55% of Whirlpool worth $62,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 100.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $195.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.62 and a 200-day moving average of $188.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

