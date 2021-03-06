Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 58,680 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.33% of Houlihan Lokey worth $61,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLI opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

